Tri County scored 42 points in the first quarter en route to a dominating 71-8 win over Pawnee City Sept. 13.
“The guys played hard. The defense did good things,” Coach Brett Scheiding said.
Jack Holsing scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, as did Cole Siems who also threw for a score.
Scheiding pulled his starters after the first quarter. They did run the first series of the third quarter, as well.
“A lot of guys got time,” the coach said. “The young guys stepped up.”
Although the game was out of hand early, Scheiding said the coaches still grade the players, looking for improvements at how they do their jobs. Even with the big win, he said, “there’s still a ton of room for improvement.”
Drew Garrison led the rushing attack with 96 yards on seven carries. He also recovered a fumble for a touchdown and recorded four solo tackles and five assists. Grant Lewandowski caught two passes for 53 yards and a touchdown.
Landen Chapman recorded six solo tackles and two assists, as well.
Tri County (2-1) will travel to Daykin to play Meridian Friday, Sept. 20. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Scheiding said the Mustangs have good size and will be a physical team.
“They beat us good last year,” he said, adding that MHS graduated quite a few players.
