The Class D1 quarterfinal game between Tri County and Cross County Nov. 12 was a good one, TCHS Coach Brett Scheiding said. Unfortunately for Tri County, the Cougars prevailed 36-12. The Trojans finished the season with a 7-4 record.
Tri County led 12-8 at halftime. Cole Siems scored on a five-yard run with 6:07 to go in the first quarter, and Dominic Smith added a one-yard touchdown run with 2:06 to play in the second quarter.
Cross County got on the board when sophomore Carter Seim raced 33 yards to the endzone with 18.3 seconds to go in the first half. The two-point conversion cut Tri County’s lead to 12-8.
“We needed to get a stop before halftime,” Scheiding said, describing the touchdown as a momentum shift.
Tri County had the ball three times in the first half and scored twice. Scheiding said a third touchdown might have changed the momentum.
In the second half, TC quarterback Siems was unable to play because of an injury, and that changed the Trojans’ game plan, the coach said.
Cross County plays a physical style of football that wears on their opponents, Scheiding said. That was evident in the Cougars’ statistics. CCHS ran the ball 53 times for 315 yards, an average of 5.9 yards per carry.
“I thought the kids did a good job shutting down their bruising style of play,” Scheiding said. “Cross County had to work for what they got.”
The Trojans took advantage of what the Cougars gave them, he said. TC finished with 86 yards passing and 112 rushing.
Siems led the team with 55 yards on 12 carries and completed six of 12 passes for 86 yards. Scheiding said Jack Holsing and Drew Garrison also ran well.
On defense, senior Brandon Seibolt led the team with eight solo tackles and eight assists, despite a possible torn bicep, Scheiding said.
“I thought the seniors did a nice job. We will miss them,” Scheiding said.
This year’s seniors are Seibolt, Smith, Bailey Waltke and Jauques van Zyl.
The coach said he encourages the athletes to compete in other sports, too. Playing other sports allows skills to improve that can cross over from sport to sport. Being successful in another sport also translates to the field.
“Success breeds success,” Scheiding said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.