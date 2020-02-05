Wilber-Clatonia had a great tournament Feb. 1. The Wolverine wrestlers won three individual titles and finished third in the Southern Nebraska Conference team standings.
“I thought we wrestled really, really well,” Coach James Bates said. “There were so many positives.”
Senior Tad Moldenhauer won the first tournament of his career, topping the 152-pound bracket and pinning his way to the gold medal.
Sophomore Colby Homolka and junior Tommy Lokken were also champions. Homolka was 3-0 at 138 pounds and won his finals match 6-5. Lokken was also 3-0 and won 3-2 in the finals. Both beat wrestlers from David City in the championship round.
“Tommy beat two rated kids and hadn’t beaten the David City kid before. That was huge,” Bates said. “Colby has been lights out since he moved to 138. He’s been on fire.”
Sawyer Kunc at 170 and Eric Escobar at 285 finished as runners-up. Bates said Escobar gave up three points in 30 seconds near the end of the match and lost 4-3.
Pedro Hernandez (106) and Nathan Patak (126) finished third. Bates said Patak’s semifinal loss to Gaven Schernikau of Centennial was a tough one for Patak.
“We had opportunities to score and didn’t,” he said. “We had him on his back and didn’t get the pin.”
Miguel Jaimes (113) and Trevor Kvasnicka (220) placed fourth.
The week started with a 45-39 dual win over Crete Jan. 30.
Up next for the Wolverines is the final regular-season competition, a tournament at Norris Friday, Feb. 7. Bates said his wrestlers need to do a better job scoring on the bottom and ride tougher.
Districts start Friday, Feb. 14. The Wolverines will compete at Oakland-Craig.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.