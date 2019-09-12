Grant Lewandowski scored the first touchdown for the Trojans on Sept. 6, but Tri County lost to Lourdes 44-20.
Coach Brett Scheiding said turnovers and a big second quarter were the deciding factors in the game. The Trojans gave up 22 points in the second period and turned the ball over six times.
"We need to work on ball security," he said. "We need to clean that up."
Cole Siems led the offense with 93 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns, and Jack Holsing added 69 yards on 11 attempts. Siems completed eight of 14 pass attempts for 123 yards and a touchdown. Lucas Weise caught five for 78 yards.
On defense, Bailey Waltke had a big night with six solo tackles and eight assists. Weise added five solo stops and four assists.
"The defense did a decent job," Scheiding said. "We gave up explosive plays and had a couple busted assignments. We did move the ball well. We just didn't take care of it."
TCHS (1-1) will host Pawnee City Friday, Sept. 13. Scheiding said the Trojans will focus on details, taking care of assignments and doing the little things better.
