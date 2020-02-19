Tri County finished the District C1 wrestling tournament Feb. 15 on a high note. The Trojans had six wrestlers qualify for the state tournament and finished third in the team standings.
Coach Jerod Spahr said that was the best finish for Tri County since he became coach.
“We wrestled relaxed and loose,” he said.
That wasn’t the case in the semifinals, however. Tri County had six wrestlers in the championship semifinals, and only one, Brandon Beeson, won his match and that took overtime.
“Beeson did what Beeson does,” Spahr said. “In the semis, he had a plan. He wanted to get on the takedown and then stall out the match.”
Beeson won that match over Aiden Worthey of Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 4-2 in overtime and then pinned Quran Cook of Yutan in 51 seconds for the title.
“The others didn’t execute their plans,” Spahr said. “That’s part of the sport. You have to come with your A game.”
The team was 10th after the semifinals and came back to finish third.
“That’s a testament to the kids,” Spahr said.
In the consolation semifinals, five of the six wrestlers won to earn spots at the state tournament.
Zaid Martinez (126), Caden Reedy (132), Cole Reedy (145) and Bailey Waltke (152) each finished third, and Brandon Seibolt (220) was fourth.
Spahr said moving back to Class C from Class D was a challenge for the Trojans. They wrestled teams with more depth and from bigger schools.
“I thought we wrestled really well,” he said. “It was good experience for the freshmen.”
For the younger wrestlers, he said, the skills are there. Now it’s a matter of getting stronger.
In looking at the state tournament match-ups for the TCHS wrestlers, Spahr said some have tough draws. The Trojans will wrestle in the early session Thursday, Feb. 20, at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Matches start at 9:30 a.m.
Championship finals are at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
“Everyone is ready,” Spahr said, adding that there are a few areas to polish, including working out of the neutral position. “We need to get back to where we should be.”
