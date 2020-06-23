The offense hasn’t gotten going yet for the Wilber Legion juniors team. Post 101 came up short in two games to open the season, losing to Fairfield 8-1 June 19 and to BDS 7-1 June 21.
“For some, this was their first ever Legion game,” Coach David Zimmerman said. “I’m very proud of them. It’s a lot to take in. It’s a lot different from what they’re used to.”
Against Fairfield, Wilber committed six errors. Wilber pitchers, however, struck out 10 batters in six innings.
Carter Skleba, Pedro Hernandez, Owen Smith, Stone Thelen and Max Fitzsimmons had hits for Wilber.
Against BDS, Wilber led 1-0 after the first inning. BDS tied the score in the third and took the lead in the fifth.
“The juniors hung with them for five innings,” Zimmerman said, adding that BDS is traditionally a well coached, well prepared team.
Ashton Pulliam and Carson Radcliff had Wilber’s hits. Pulliam struck out 11 BDS batters in 4 2/3 innings on the mound.
“The juniors may be young, but I will eat my words if they don’t compete for state in the future,” Zimmerman said.
Wilber (0-2) is slated to travel to Malcolm June 23 and host Fairbury Thursday, June 25, at 5:30 p.m. A trip to BDS is set for Tuesday, June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.