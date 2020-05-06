Talk about a fast turnaround.
Reports to local media outlets started coming in April 27 that the Smithfield Foods packaging plant in Crete would shut down its operations for two weeks following a rise in COVID-19 cases at the facility, as shared by an employee email via 10/11 News.
As of this week, there have been 47 confirmed cases in Saline County related to the plant.
In an email response to the Crete News April 27, Leah Weightman, senior account executive of corporate communications for Smithfield, sent the following: “The company will make an announcement if there are material changes to its operations.”
Then on April 28, it was announced via another employee email that the plant would not close.
According to the email that was sent to the Lincoln Journal Star, employees will only work the morning part of their shifts. Maintenance, shipping and rendering are the only departments keeping their full work schedules.
In a news conference that day, Gov. Pete Ricketts said his office had received a message April 27 from Smithfield’s corporate office on their plans for operation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We got a call in the morning saying they were going to shut down, then a call in the afternoon saying they were going to stay open,” Ricketts said. “We (the state) are not going to tell our packaging plants to close. We’re going to make sure our food supply is stable.”
Smithfield’s decision to not shut down came the day before President Donald Trump signed an executive order to mandate meat packaging plants owned by Tyson and other companies in the United States stay open, under the Defense Production Act.
Ricketts also said during the news conference that more contact tracing and testing are being done in the Crete area. He encouraged the area, as well as the state, to continue social distancing practices.
According to a press release issued by Smithfield April 29, the company has adopted a series of protocols and protective measures to meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines for employees and provide them with personal protective equipment supplies.
Crete mayor Dave Bauer said the decision for the plant has been made, and community members should still take precautions as time goes.
“Citizens do need to be aware of this and step it up as far as social distancing, face masks and other guidelines go,” Bauer said.
The city of Crete closed all public locations and parks April 23 in an attempt to stay ahead of COVID-19.
Smithfield said it would make a public announcement if “any material changes to their operations” take place. No additional information was forthcoming, despite additional attempts to contact the corporate office.
