The Saline County Board of Commissioners met Feb. 4 at the courthouse in Wilber. During the meeting, the board:
• heard EDF land liaison Ric Nelson give an update on the Milligan One wind project. Construction of access roads and road improvements, as well as turbine foundations, are underway.
• heard from Leanne Manning and Anita Stougard of Saline County Extension, who were present for the approval of Syerra Watson to be the Crete Public School interventionalist.
• heard from Bonnie Bleich, who runs a few Saline County school events, on her retirement this year from organizing the events, including a spelling bee, reading classic and artwork at the county fair. She recommended the board find a replacement for her duties, which for now, will be given to someone in the Highway Superintendent’s office.
• named David Sebek as the February Saline County Veteran of the Month and presented him with a certification plaque for his service. He served in the army from 1954-1957 and in the army reserves until 1962.
• appointed Commissioner Janet Henning as board member for the Crete community building at the new Crete library. Commissioner Phil Hardenburger was also appointed as the official at-large to the advisory committee as well.
• heard from Jerry Breggren of Breggren Architects on a possible contract for the tuck pointing project for the courthouse building. The board went into closed session to discuss an issue with the contract, but no action was taken. Further discussion will take place at the board’s Feb. 18 meeting.
• heard from Highway Superintendent Bruce Filipi about bridge projects happening around the county and a right-of-way request from BlackHills Energy, which was approved. Filipi was present for the approval of three police vehicles to be declared as surplus for the state auction in the spring. An amendment to the road haul agreement with EDF Renewables was approved by the board, as brought forward by Filipi. The amendment adds six-tenths of an inch to the width of County Road 1000 for Milligan One to use.
The board went into closed session to discuss general assistance matters but no action was taken.
The next Saline County Board of Commissioners meeting will be Feb. 18 at the Wilber Courthouse, beginning at 9:30 a.m. They are open to the public.
