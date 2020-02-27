The Wilber-Clatonia Board of Education decided not to take further action addressing a letter written by its student body during its Feb. 17 meeting.
Board member Gary Wooten asked that the item be taken off the agenda shortly after the meeting began, although he was the one who requested it be on previously.
“The only comment I have is that I had nothing to add at that time,” Wooten said in a follow-up call.
Also during the meeting, the board approved the resignation of secondary principal Mark Fritch, who has accepted a position as superintendent for Nebraska City Public Schools. The board also approved the hiring of local substitute Kaylee Meyer.
The board then discussed updates on the new agricultural center, which is now complete. Superintendent Ray Collins said an open house will be held soon, giving a tentative date of April 5.
Members then approved the purchase of security cameras for the site, accepting a bid from Kidwell for $19,695.
The board board reviewed its code of ethics and conduct policies and suggested one main change.
“It reads pretty much the same with the exception we did add that ‘as a newly elected member of the Wilber-Clatonia Board of Education, I represent the school district, its patrons and district at all times,’” policy committee member Russ Schuerman said. “As a newly elected member, no matter where you are, you are a school board member, and it’s really impossible to take our hats off.”
Wooten voted against approval of the updated policies, saying he did not agree with them as stated.
“There are many times I do not represent the Wilber-Clatonia Board of Education at those functions,” Wooten said.
Also during the meeting, a group of Wilber-Clatonia students gave a tour to board members of the woodshop area that they had been revamping. The group scrubbed and repainted walls and cleaned up the expanded area they are now able to use since ag educator Dusten Bruss’s classes are in the new ag center.
The board also agreed to sell an unused kitchen table as surplus at the Saline Center auction next month.
Elementary principal Christine Radcliff was present for a discussion of moving the sixth grade class over from the elementary side of the building to the high school side. This is because of overgrowth and maxing out of most elementary classes. Further discussion and possible action on the subject will take place at next month’s meeting.
Members approved Lana Musil finishing out Glenna Heller’s term on the Wilber-Clatonia Foundation Board and expanding the board from seven to eight members with the approval of Jen Pospisil as a member.
The next Wilber-Clatonia Board of Education meeting will be March 16 at 7 p.m. Meetings are open to the public.
