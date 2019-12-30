Sandra S. Wahl
April 8, 1951 – Dec. 23, 2019
Sandra Sue Wahl, the daughter of Otto and Mildred (Marsh) Stokes, was born in Lincoln on April 8, 1951, and passed away Dec. 23, 2019, in Lincoln at age 68. She grew up in Lincoln, where she attended school and graduated from Lincoln High School. After graduation, she moved to California, where she attended cosmetology and nail tech school. Later she moved back to Lincoln, working as a hair stylist and nail tech, and she was also employed at the post office.
She was united in marriage to Doug Wahl on Oct. 24, 1992, at their home in Wilber. They lived there for five years, later purchasing a home in Western. Sandy was a jack of all trades and full of life. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening and doing floral arrangements for many people and special occasions.
She is survived by her loving husband, Doug, and her beloved dogs, Molly and Hurley; sisters, Cindy (Larry) Helter of Lincoln and Debbie Packmore of Lincoln; her “sister from a different mother,” Katie Bodfield of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Virgil (Carolyn) Wahl of Western; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A service was held Dec. 27, 2019, at Kuncl Funeral Home in Wilber. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
