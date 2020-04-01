Online Zoom check-ins, using the parking lot to access wireless internet and setting up locations to deliver meals: these are all things Saline County school districts' faculty and staff, as well as the state of Nebraska, have had a crash course in since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Educational Service Unit 6 issued guidelines to not hold physical classes until April 30 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Friend Sentinel/Wilber Republican/Crete News spoke with superintendents and principals in each district about what is being done moving forward.
Friend Public School
Online teaching seems to be the way to go for school districts, including Friend Public Schools.
Superintendent David Kraus said teachers have been holding virtual classroom sessions over the last few weeks and it’s been smooth sailing so far.
“For fifth grade and up, most teachers are using Google Classroom,” Kraus said. “We’ve checked out Chromebook (laptops) to those who need it and purchased hot spots for internet.”
Students in preschool through fourth grade receive weekly take-home packets with activities to do.
Kraus said FPS is still doing its Backpack Program weekly and serves more than 100 student meals, including that day’s lunch and the next morning’s breakfast.
There are two delivery routes taken to distribute the food, and there is also an option for family members to pick up meals at the school location.
“We want everyone to be connected in some way,” Kraus said.
Dorchester Public Schools
The Dorchester Longhorns have implemented “home-based learning” or remote learning for students in grades seven and up. Activity packets are sent home each week to those in preschool through sixth grade, superintendent Daryl Schrunk said.
High school students are using Google Classroom with their teachers to receive and submit assignments and other coursework.
“We’re trying to mirror what the fourth quarter would look like in preparing students for the next grade level,” Schrunk said.
DPS teachers have been coming in on their own time once a week to prepare lessons and share with staff what they are hearing from students online about how classes are going.
Schrunk said he thinks this way of educating has lengthened the time teachers put in now perhaps more than ever.
As far as food plans go for the Longhorns, delivery and carry-out at the school have been taking place since March 23.
“I’d say we probably deliver to anywhere from 60-78 kids,” Schrunk said.
DPS has also started a bookmobile where librarians and paraeducators deliver novels to students who are eager to keep up with their Accelerated Reading tests, which have also been opened up online.
Schrunk said the school district is taking it day by day as to whether commencement, prom and other spring activities will be held.
Exeter-Milligan Public Schools
As of last week, the Timberwolves started online courses via Zoom and Canvas for students in elementary grades and up. Principal Laura Kroll said since ESU6 recommended no physical classes until at least April 30, Zoom courses have been increased from one to two days a week.
“We’re trying to keep it as school-like as possible, so there’s a schedule I made that students can follow,” Kroll said. “It’s been an adjustment, but I can’t say enough great things about our staff.”
Starting April 1, E-M will begin delivery and pick-up meals for students who want to take part in such an opportunity. Superintendent Paul Sheffield said from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., students or parents can pick up both a lunch and breakfast meal for $2.50 at the Exeter campus or by submitting their address online at the school website, emwolves.org.
Wilber-Clatonia Public School
Following its March 16 school board meeting, staff and faculty at Wilber-Clatonia took the rest of that week to map out instructional plans moving forward with the rest of the school year.
“We’ve been getting a feel of how to help students with going online this week,” superintendent Ray Collins said.
Elementary students get activity packets, and middle school and high school students use Chromebooks to connect with teachers via SeeSaw, a communication app.
Since not all students have a Chromebook or wireless internet at their home, laptops have been issued and students are welcome to connect to the school internet in the W-C parking lot.
“Sheila’s (Bar and Grill) has also opened up for students to use a network for Clatonia students,” Collins said.
Students are also receiving meals if they so choose. There are four locations currently where meals are being distributed, including the school, Legion Park, the Clatonia Community Center and the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church parking lot.
“We have all our food staff helping out and teachers volunteering services,” Collins said. “We’re also planning on giving hot meals every day.”
The Wolverines Backpack program is still going strong and will continue, Collins said.
Tri County Public Schools
The Tri County Trojans have been working hard within the last few weeks to come up with solutions for online teaching.
Students in third grade and up have been issued Chromebooks to perform remote learning and those in pre-kindergarten through second grade have activity packets issued to them.
“Once a week, elementary students meet via Zoom with their teachers so they have that face-to-face time and connection to school,” superintendent Randy Schlueter said. “High school teachers have recorded lessons and put them online where students can access them.”
Tri County is continuing its Backpack Program, which delivers food to a student’s home and starting this week, home meals will be delivered as well.
Schlueter said an estimated 125 students have signed up for the meals, which will be taken to DeWitt, Plymouth, Swanton and the ESU5 location in Beatrice.
“We just hope to continue to get better at what we do as time goes on,” Schlueter said.
Crete Public School
On March 19, Crete Public Schools transitioned to at-home and online learning. Grades three through 12 have their own individual school-issued Chromebook laptop that was sent home with them for their classwork. Elementary students do not have their own electronic devices, but instead are using Seesaw, a remote learning resource, and supplemented with take-home packets.
Teachers have been checking in with students via email, phone calls and Zoom meetings.
"We are six days into this and what's exciting is we are already looking at 'How do we make it better?'" Crete Superintendent Josh McDowell said.
The district is already considering how to improve the system being put in place to ensure each student gets a touchpoint with a teacher nearly every day, McDowell said.
Classes are using Google Classroom to turn homework in. All Crete students have Google and Zoom accounts.
Crete Public Schools are closed indefinitely and continue to work with the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Education and local health officials to stay informed for decision making, McDowell said.
