Nebraska’s state primary election is May 12, and even amid the coronavirus pandemic, polls will still be open throughout the day.
The Saline County Election Commissioner’s Office is hoping residents will send ballots via mail rather than vote in person.
Interim county clerk Anita Bartels said over 2,000 mail-in ballots were sent out and as of May 1, an estimated 1,616 had been sent back.
“We’re hoping to get more ballots sent in, there’s still around 1,000 floating out there somewhere,” Bartels said.
Polls will be open in multiple locations including Crete, Friend, Wilber, DeWitt, Dorchester, Tobias and Western.
For those voting in person, poll workers will take extra precautions to abide by directed health measures in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.
According to the Secretary of State's office website, poll workers will be issued two N95 face masks each, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.
Social distancing rules will still apply come Election Day.
