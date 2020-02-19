Thanks to a grant given by the Protecting K-9 Heroes organization, Saline County K-9 Max is one of six dogs in Nebraska to have life-saving equipment.
His handler, Deputy Tyson Osborn of the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, applied for a trauma kit through the organization and received it earlier this year.
“The main reason why I wanted it was the Narcan spray in case he comes in contact with it (opioids),” Osborn said. “This one is for Max.”
Narcan is a brand of naloxone nasal spray that can be used in emergency situations to treat a narcotic overdose.
Other items in the kit include a quick-clot cloth, antibiotics, syringes and snakebite medication, all easily transportable in a bag Osborn takes with him everywhere.
Osborn has had Max since June and the two have been out on calls together for the past two months.
“Before I didn’t have any of this and if we were in a certain situation, I would feel useless,” Osborn said. “Now I feel more comfortable with these tools and being able to use them if I need to.”
Osborn said anything used in the kit will be refilled upon request through Protecting K-9 Heroes and he keeps the kit with him at all times.
“It’s definitely a reassurance to know that I have it,” Osborn said.
