The May 12 primary election will happen as planned, despite social distancing orders, but Saline County Clerk and Election Commissioner Daryl Fikar expects more people to vote early to avoid crowded pollin stations.
Though the polls will be open May 12 for the state of Nebraska, people have the option to mail in their votes instead—but they have to apply for a ballot first.
How does early voting work?
Anyone wishing to vote early or by mail must first complete and return an early voting application.
The secretary of state's office began mailing applications for Nebraska's more than 300,000 voters last week, and they're being sent out alphabetically.
The application must be filled out, signed and returned to the county clerk's office by May 1. It can be returned by mail, in the drop box outside the courthouse or by email, since the courthouse currently is closed because of the coronavirus.
“We expect ballots to go out some time this week,” Fikar said. “We first have to go through a process where we enter each name in a system before ballots can be sent out.”
To return an application by mail, fill it out, sign it and send it to Saline County Clerk, P.O. Box 865, Wilber, NE 68465. Or, drop your completed, signed application in the dropbox outside the courthouse at 204 S. High Street on the north side of the building.
Once the clerk’s office receives the application, a ballot will be sent to the voter in the mail, typically within two or three days.
The county received its ballots from the printer and began mailing them out on April 3, so applicants who have not received theirs yet should get it in the next few days. As of April 6, the office sent out 684 early voting applications, and Fikar expects as least that many more to goout by week’s end.
“Traditionally, the primary isn’t as well attended as the general election, but everything is out the window now,” Fikar said. “It’s been very popular and might be a new tradition.”
Early ballots must be returned to the clerk's office by 8 p.m. on election day, May 12.
People who are not feeling well should ask for help in applying for an early ballot to make sure their vote is still counted.
I want to vote at the polls
Voters who still wish to go to the polls on Tuesday, May 12, will have from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to do so.
Fikar encourages poll voters to maintain distance and be respectful of the poll workers, who will be extra cautious.
“The polls will still be open May 12,” Fikar said. “I really hope people mail-in (their ballots) though.”
Protective supplies like sanitizer, masks, gloves and disinfectant wipes are being provided by the secretary of state's office.
Fikar said Saline County is in need of poll workers for the primary. Anyone interested in becoming one should contact his office.
Be sure to register
For those wanting to register to vote by mail, you can go to the Nebraska Secretary of State website at www.sos.ne.gov/elec/pdf/vr.pdf.
Print the form, complete it, and mail it to the Saline County Clerk’s office.
If this is your first time to register in Saline County, you must attach a copy of your picture ID (driver’s license works) or a piece of mail that shows your name and physical (street) address. The registration must be postmarked by April 24. All lines must be filled in.
Fikar recommends Saline County residents send in their voter registration cards as soon as they possible can via mail.
You may register online until 6 p.m. on May 1. Early voting request forms are available on the website (www.co.saline.ne.us).
Once you get to the home page, hover over the “Offices” tab, then “Election Commissioner,” then click on “Election Commissioner’s Office.” Scroll down and view the choices on the left side of the screen. Towards the bottom is the “Application for Early Voters” form. Early Voting requests for ballots to be mailed out will be accepted until 6 p.m. on May 1.
You may also call the Clerk’s office at (402) 821-2374 and request an Early Voting application to be mailed to you. They will also be available in the local newspapers from April 15-28. You can fill out this form and mail to: Saline County Clerk, P.O. Box 865, Wilber, NE 68465.
