An "Open Gardens" event will be hosted in Plymouth June 11-12 at Daylily Drive, located at 57325 Highway 4. A variety of daylilies and other blooming gardens will be on full display for participants to browse. Plenty of room will be given in order to maintain social distancing measures. Attendees will each receive a free lily. Call Nancy Henderson at (402) 656-4791 for more info or questions. 

