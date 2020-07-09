An "Open Gardens" event will be hosted in Plymouth June 11-12 at Daylily Drive, located at 57325 Highway 4. A variety of daylilies and other blooming gardens will be on full display for participants to browse. Plenty of room will be given in order to maintain social distancing measures. Attendees will each receive a free lily. Call Nancy Henderson at (402) 656-4791 for more info or questions.
Bulletin
Latest News
- Plymouth to hold "Open Gardens" day drive event
- Wilber baseball hits rough patch, looks to right ship
- Karen L. Reynolds
- Commissioners approve tuckpointing bid
- Settlement voids school board apology to students
- Wilber 2020-21 FFA officer team announced
- Juniors take field for first games
- Wilber seniors open season strong
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.