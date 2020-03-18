Bryson Haecker of Plymouth was killed in a head-on collision just west of the Plymouth city limits on March 13.
Haecker, 15, was the passenger of a Nissan Maxima driven by 16-year-old Mallory Chavez of DeWitt.
According to the accident report, Chavez was traveling westbound on Highway 4 when the vehicle appeared to have dropped two wheels onto the shoulder. Chavez overcorrected and the vehicle slid in the eastbound lane, colliding with Brian Stokebrand, 44, of DeWitt, who was driving a 2013 Dodge Journey.
The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. Chavez was treated at the Fairbury hospital and Stokebrand and five others were treated at the Beatrice Community Hospital.
No alcohol or drugs were suspected to be involved in the incident.
