Kathy and Phyllis Weiler grew up in Wilber and have attended almost every Czech Days celebration since its conception.
They can tell you about performing a “twin dance” at the first-ever Czech-Slovak queen pageant, riding a double bicycle through town and what their favorite kind of kolache is. (Poppyseed and apricot, respectively).
But Phyllis has a confession to make:
“I’m not kosher. Our father is German and Irish,” she said.
Although they now reside in Omaha, Kathy and Phyllis, once known as the Weiler twins, travel every August to attend the celebration along with many family members.
Their passion for the Czech culture has not dimmed since leaving Wilber. If anything, they appreciate it more than ever and love that their family enjoys it as much as they do.
For instance, Phyllis’ daughter, Maia Young, now runs the information booth over the Czech Days weekend, and her daughter, Valerie, is the 2019-2020 Omaha Czech-Slovak Czech junior princess.
“When I go to the town, I feel a sense of relief because I can feel all the women before me paving the way, to make it easy,” Maia said. “I just feel good when I enter the town.”
Wilber Czech Days has come full circle for Maia, who as a teen, helped her grandmother Mabel run the information booth and is now managing it herself.
Since attending Czech Days from the beginning, the Weiler twins, as well as Maia and Valerie, have noticed some changes of the celebration.
“It seems like the town got more room,” Maia said. She remembers feeling congested when she first started attending the festival as a child, and commends the town for how it has accommodated more people.
The family loves the Wilber-Clatonia alumni band, with the twins being alumni themselves of the Wilber school.
“I love the polka music and all the bands,” Kathy said.
They all agree that with Valerie being crowned a junior princess, their ancestors are “dancing in their graves.”
Since being crowned this past spring, Valerie, a seventh grader, has attended a Czech camp in Minnesota, been in parades and is even learning how to speak Czech.
“A lot of people were saying hi to us and it was just an awesome experience,” Valerie said.
Maia said seeing her daughter crowned and being able to attend Czech events is a big moment for her as a mom.
Maia is an avid researcher when it comes to gathering family knowledge and learning about her Czech history.
Even though she too lives in Omaha, she travels to Wilber three to four times a year just to look at family tombstones, examine newspaper articles and track down old photos in the Dvoracek Memorial Library or the Saline County Courthouse.
She hopes that Valerie will continue learning and gathering their family history in the future.
Just like research, there’s always something new to experience and see, something Phyllis can relate to with this year’s festivities.
Even though she grew up in Wilber and made a point of attending Czech Days all her life, she said this year seeing granddaughter Valerie participate really stood out.
“Valerie turned around to wave to me in the parade with a smile from ear to ear and said, ‘Hey grandma, hey grandma!’” Phyllis said. “That just hit me so hard.”
