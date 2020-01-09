Maureen Halama, K-12 vocal music instructor at Wilber-Clatonia Public Schools was featured in the December 2019 issue of Band and Orchestra Magazine as one of the 50 Directors That Make a Difference.
An open house celebrating the achievement will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at the Wilber Sokol Hall with food and polka music.
Halama was recognized for her work at Fairbury Public Schools where she led the instrumental music program for concert and jazz band. Halama taught at Fairbury Public Schools from 2012-2019 before joining the staff at Wilber-Clatonia in the fall of 2019 as vocal director. Halama is a 2008 graduate of Wilber-Clatonia, earned her bachelor's from Doane College in 2012 and her master's from Doane University in December 2016.
One music director from each of the 50 states was selected for their accomplishments leading school music programs.
