Krista Ann Odvody and Mark Hunter Reck, both of Wilber, are planning an Oct. 12 wedding.
The ceremony will take place at the Lazy Horse Winery in Ohiowa with a reception to follow at Saline Center.
Parents of the bride-to-be are Mary Ann Landeros-Prokop and Perry Odvody. Grandparents are the late Etta Holveck and the late Marvin Odvody, James and Trudy Prokop and Helen and Raymond Broz.
Parents of the groom-elect are Hope Burks and Mark Reck. Grandparents are the late Lee Roy Reck, Carolyn Reck, Juanita Birdell and Pete Guzman.
Children of the groom are Drake and Bennett Reck. The couple has a daughter, Hazley Reck.
