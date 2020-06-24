The upcoming school year, as unknown as it seems for now, is highly anticipated both in and out of the classroom for the Wilber-Clatonia FFA Chapter. With some state contests held this summer, livestock shows finding a way to allow students to exhibit their projects, and the new faces leading the chapter to continued greatness. The 2020-21 FFA officer team is President Olivia Pomajzl, Vice President Aspen Oliver, Secretary Braden Jurgens, Treasurer Trenton Kracke, Reporter Claire Thompson, Sentinel Coy Rosentreader, Historian Elsie Woerner, Parliamentarian Haley Spilker and Chaplan Adam Kotas.
Award winners include: Livestock Evaluation, first place team; Breanna Spilker, second, purple; Kelsey Kotas, third, purple; Ty Kuhlmann, fifth, purple; Jordan Musil- 11th, purple; Stone Thelen- blue ribbon
Chapter awards were presented to the following for their hard work not only in the chapter and community but also for their efforts in their Supervised Agricultural Experiences.
FFA Degree Recipients Discovery: Lena Eschiti, Riley Haack, Kelsey Kotas, Jordan Musil, Kaycee Rezabek, Breanna Spilker, Ty Kuhlmann, Madison Vogl, Austin Hegwald, Hugo Pomajzl, Stone Thelen, Carson Radcliff, Jaylin Miller and Jack Zimmerman
Grasshand Degree: Marshall Brydl, Ann Hegwald, Pedro Hernandez, Shaylee Keslar, Tyson Kreshel
Alexis Orf, Carly Rains, Coy Rosentreader, Bridget Smith, Eli Williams, Elsie Woerner, Holly Zoubek and Haley Baehr
Star Greenhand: Elsie Woerner in production and Holly Zoubek in placement
Greenhand: Shaylee Keslar, Tyson Kreshel, Alexis Orf, Carly Rains, Coy Rosentreader
Chapter Degrees: Houston Broz, Mason Combs, Alexis Davison, Conner Herndon, Colby Homolka, Migual Jaimes, Braden Jurgens, Adam Kotas, Trenton Kracke, Sawyer Kunc, Katie Marsh, Elizabeth Martinez, CeCe Meister, Aspen Oliver, Quinn Palmer, Jonathon Zoubek, Jonathon Puckett, Issac Smith, Haley Spilker, Claire Thompson and Cody Zalesky
Star Chapter Placement: Aspen Oliver
Leadership Award Winners: Seniors Alexis Tachovsky and Luke Sykes; Juniors Olivia Pomajzl, Samantha Anthony; sophomores Aspen Oliver and Haley Spilker; freshmen Elsie Woerner and Carlie Rains; and junior high Jaylin Miller and Ty Kuhlmann
American Degree: Brad Pomajzl, Cameryn Evans, Carson Bates, Eastin Henkel, Korbyn Moldenhauer, Lindsay Homolka, Micheal Tinsley and Tyler Rezabek
Scholarship winners: FFA Chapter Scholarship: Devin Jelinek; FFA Alumni Foundation: Alexis Tachovsky; FFA Alumni Betterment: Tad Moldenhauer, Alexis Tachovsky, Lily Zoubek, Luke Sykes, Mikayla Pecka, Devin Jelinek, Megan Tinsley, Ty Anderson, McKenna Schwisow and Topanga Rosentreader.
Leadership: Tyler Rezabek
