The Village of Jansen was awarded a Lean on LARM $500 Safety Grant this month. Kesha Eldridge, Village Board Chair, applied for the grant to help fund the purchase of safety items including a first aid kit, fire extinguisher, face shields and smoke and carbon dioxide detectors.
“Safety is of utmost importance for our employees and citizens, and we’re appreciative for this grant that helps us fund needed safety items,” Eldridge said.
The League Association of Risk Management is a risk management pool with over 170 governmental agencies across Nebraska. LARM began the Lean on LARM Safety Grant program in 2017 to assist LARM members in purchasing items that would promote safety in their communities. Over 150 grants have since been given to communities across Nebraska. For more information, go to www.larmpool.org.
