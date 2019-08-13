Bailey Boswell was charged with conspiracy to commit murder during a hearing in Saline County District Court Aug. 9.
Boswell faces this count, along with committing first degree murder and improper disposal of skelatal remains in connection to the death of Lincoln woman Sydney Loofe in November 2017.
Boswell’s co-conspirator Aubrey Trail was found guilty of these charges during a four week trial this last month.
According to court documents, Trail and Boswel “recruited others to committ first degree murder” through social media apps, selected a victim and puchased materials to do so.
Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson took numerous motions under consideration, including that of a possible change of venue for Boswell’s trial, which is set to begin Oct. 15 in Saline County District Court.
