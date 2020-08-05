American Red Cross Bloodmobile Wilber coordinator Bobbie Ripa received the results the June 23 bloodmobile held at the Sokol Hall. Donors and volunteers made it a very successful drive helping with the demands despite COVID-19.
Volunteering that day were Carli Israelson, Nadine Krivohlavek and Jo Schachenmeyer.
Also assisting or helping with the success of the mobile were the T.J. Sokols, Barnas Drug for the Red Cross sign, Jennifer Pospisil, Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Wilber Republican.
First time donors were Teresa Wissenburg, Jennifer Hermsmeier and Elaine Regalado. Those achieving special gallon marks include Krystal Novak one gallon, Shannon Uhlman two gallons, Jeff Koll and Sandra Koll five gallons, Barbara Vales six gallons, Nadine Krivohlavek 10 gallons and Robert Mager 11 gallons.
Other donors coming in to donate include Ian Abbot, Anita Bartels, Eleanor Binder, Ryan Birkett, Dennis Bors, Elaine Burda, Charles Burger, Adam Drake, Russell Fritz, Joe Gifford, Sarah Giles, Jodie Haxton, Deborah Kalkwarf, Saundra Karst, Linda Kastanek, Danielle Kelley, Marcia Kirchoff, Lowell Kotas, Mark Kratochvil, Alan Krupicka, Melissa Losby, Amy Marks, Mariah Markwardt, Gail May, James McCombs, Wendy Moeller, Jerry Moeller, Cheryl Moore, Keith Muller, Monte Murkle, Cherri Murphey, Daniel Oliver, Sharon Oliver, Tricia Page, Glen Patton, Rita Patton, Tracey Pelchat, Patricia Pollock, Kristi Rahe, Randy Sasek, Russell Schuerman, Diane Vlasak, Atley Watson, James Wissenburg, Shelly Zajicek and Jane Znamenacek.
The next bloodmobile in Wilber will be Tuesday, Aug. 25. The Red Cross relies on the generosity and dedication of its volunteers and donors to support this lifesaving mission and appreciate everyone who supports the bloodmobile in any way.
