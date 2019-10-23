Members of local Saline County fire departments each received a $3,000 donation from EDF Renewables at a mutual aid meeting at Friend City Hall.
Representatives from Wilber, Friend, Western, Dorchester and Milligan were present for an overview of the Milligan One wind project as presented by EDF landowner liaison Ric Nelson during the Oct. 16 meeting.
“This is a 300-megawatt project and is slated for 99 wind turbines total,” Nelson said.
Nelson provided the local volunteer aid representatives with coordinates of where construction will take place and what to expect safety-wise once the project is completed.
According to Jinnie Hall, EDF community relations manager, the donations are to be used to purchase new equipment.
“Wind turbines catch on fire,” Nelson said. “You guys will be there for support on the ground.”
Nelson said certified technicians and climbers will be the ones to respond to a fire at the wind project site.
Fires can be started by a lightening strike or a worker could be possibly electrocuted or injured on the job if a cable falls.
According to Nelson, there are 79 parcels of land in the Milligan One project that covers 40,000 acres.
IEA Construction has been tapped for construction of the project, as approved by the Saline County Board of Commissioners at its Oct. 1 meeting.
Fire department representatives were also given delivery routes of turbines and equipment that will be in their coverage area to be aware of.
“Safety is everything,” Nelson said. “It is the most important thing we do.”
Construction has begun on the project, although turbines, which are built on site, are not expected to arrive until March. The Milligan One project is to be operating by December 2020.
