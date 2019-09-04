The Wilber Lions Club hosted its annual health screening for students of Wilber-Clatonia Public School on Aug. 29.
“We’ve been doing this for several years and for the whole school,” Lions member John Brickner said.
The club covers the cost for students in grades pre-kindergarten through seventh to get a hearing and vision test at the start of the school year.
Around 250 students were given examinations throughout the day.
“They have to get above 25 decibels (on the hearing test),” Allen Darell with the Lions Club Foundation said. “We go to around 200 schools in the state and have been coming to Wilber for about 20 years.”
Providing free health screenings is just one of the community service projects Wilber Lions Club members are involved in.
Other activities include proving eyeglasses to students in need, being involved with youth sports, helping with roadside clean up and most recently, adding the public library book stand in Legion Park.
“The purpose of the screenings are to identify students who need further evaluation from a healthcare provider,” Myretta Whittington, Wilber-Clatonia school nurse, said. “Healthy kids are better learners.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.