Linda M. Grefe
April 11, 1950 – Nov. 16, 2019
Linda Marie Grefe of Fairbury died Nov. 16, 2019, at age 69 years. She was born April 11, 1950, to Alwin and Rosella (Niemeier) Grefe of Plymouth and baptized on April 30, 1950, at Immanuel Lutheran Church of rural Plymouth. Linda was one of God’s special people and attended Martin Luther School in Beatrice and resided at the Beatrice State Home for a number of years. She had lived in Fairbury in a group home affiliated with Region V since 1979. Linda loved music, especially the old traditional hymns, receiving mail, necklaces and rings, pocketbooks and stuffed animals, and visits with her family.
Survivors include her sisters, Barbara Ruhnke (Donald) of Fairbury and Karen Reynolds of Plymouth; nieces and nephews, Stephanie Wetter (Bruce) of Washington, Kansas, Tim Reith (Kendra) of Minden, Curtis Reynolds of New York City and Krista Reynolds of Plymouth; and great-nieces, Abigail and Mckenzie Reith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister, Mary Lee; and brothers-in-law, Wayne Reith and Jeff Reynolds.
A service was held Nov. 21, 2019, at Gerdes-Meyer Chapel in Fairbury, with the Rev. Matthew Koterba officiating. A private family burial followed at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, east of Plymouth. Memorial contributions may be made to Region V Services of Fairbury. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gerdesmeyerfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.