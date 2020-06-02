Larry Zadina
Nov. 21, 1941 – April 3, 2020
Larry Zadina, 78, passed away April 3, 2020, in Hickman. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 6, at 10:30 a.m. with a rosary at 10 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church in Lincoln, 9101 S. 78th St. The church requests all in attendance to bring their own masks and practice social distancing. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left to the family at www.bmlfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.