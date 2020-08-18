Jerry W. Pallas
Feb. 24, 1955 – Aug. 8, 2020
After a day full of fun with family, Jerry W. Pallas, 65, passed away Aug. 8, 2020, in a single-car accident returning from the family farm. He leaves behind his daughter, Tiffany, and her husband Brian Matthews; his son, Adam; his wife, Erica (Novak) Pallas; along with two beloved grandsons Miles and Vincent.
Jerry was born Feb. 24, 1955, to Henry and Mildred (Belohlavy) Pallas. He was the youngest of three brothers, Norman (Cathy) Pallas and Dennis (Deb) Pallas. Jerry married Deb (Sasek) on June 10, 1977, and they started their life in Wilber, where he lived until his death. He spent most of his working career at Peterson Manufacturing/American Tool, but was most recently working at Nestle/Purina. Jerry had a great work ethic and was proud of his working, instilling that in his children. If one asked what people notice most about Jerry, it was his smile. He always had one, whether he was up to something or genuinely happy to see you. He also loved his animals. It was never a surprise to find that Jerry had brought home a new critter or abandoned pet that he found on his way to trap a nuisance animal at the farm. He also loved hunting, fishing and spending time teaching his grandsons all he knew about well … everything.
Jerry is survived by his children, grandchildren, brothers and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by his wife, Deborah; his parents, Henry and Mildred Pallas; and his grandparents.
It was Jerry’s wishes to be cremated and have his ashes spread with those of his wife at the family farm. Funeral services were at Sokol Hall in Wilber on Aug. 13. Memorials are suggested in care of the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.kunclfh.com.
