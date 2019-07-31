Janet C. Chrastil
Sept. 25, 1942 – July 18, 2019
Janet C. Chrastil slipped away from us July 18, 2019, surrounded by her family in Lincoln. She was born Sept. 25, 1942, to James and Rose (Chudly) Hromadka in Friend. Janet was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was raised in Milligan. She attended school at District 71 and graduated with the class of 1960.
On Aug. 6, 1960, she was united in marriage to John F. Chrastil. In this union of marriage, twin daughters were born, Shellie and Sheri. They made their home on a farm near Hallam. She spent most of her life being a housewife and mother. When her girls got older she worked at Farmland near Crete.
She was a great lover of country music and recently became a music fan of Bill Chrastil. She had many hobbies, such as sewing, knitting and crafts. Janet loved baking kolaches, and they were always a treat for everyone. She doted on her grandsons and great-grandchildren. You could especially tell at each birthday and Christmas when they were lavished with presents. You knew John was going to have a talk with her on their way home, but that never stopped her. In her later years, she enjoyed trips to the casino where she always felt like a winner. She will be remembered by her laugh and caring heart. Even when she was struggling with so many health issues, we could get her to laugh. She will be deeply missed.
Janet is survived by her twin daughters, Shellie Chrastil (friend Bob) of Lincoln and Sheri (Alan) Holsing of Dewitt; grandsons, Kris (Blaire) Holsing of Clatonia and Andrew (Alexa) Holsing of Lincoln; great-grandchildren, Judd and Ivy Holsing and Augusta Holsing; sisters-in-law, Neola Hromadka of Lincoln, Betty Zelenka of Milligan and Janet Johnson and Carolyn Prazak, both of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Ben Muff of Garner, Iowa; many nieces and nephews; and cats, Bunnie and Mindie.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; brother, Wayne Hromadka; sister, Evelyn Vnoucek (Arnold); sister-in-law, Clara Muff; and brothers-in-law, John Zelenka, Mike Johnson and Frank Prazak.
A funeral service was held July 22, 2019, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, with the Rev. Nathan Reckling officiating. Interment was in Lincoln Memorial Park. Pallbearers were Kris Holsing, Andrew Holsing, Alan Holsing, Cale Olson, Bobby Bell and Paul Seibert. Honorary pallbearers were Blaire Holsing, Alexa Holsing, Judd Holsing, Ivy Holsing and Augusta Holsing. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for future designation.
