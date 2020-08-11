James H. Burger
Jan. 12, 1930 – Aug. 2, 2020
James Henry Burger passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the age of 90 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born Jan. 12, 1930, at the home he was raised in near Clatonia to Henry and Grace (Heller) Burger. He was the older brother of Charles Burger and MaryAnn George. James attended school through the eighth grade at country school. He then attended high school in Wilber, and graduated in May 1948. After graduation, James helped his father on the farm and did carpentry work in the local area.
In December 1951, James was drafted into the United States Marine Corps. He chose the Marine Corps branch of service by stepping forward in a line of men and later being told he was in the Marine Corps. James was sent to the United States Marine Corps Recruit Training in San Diego, California, and was later stationed at Point Mugu and then Camp Pendleton in California. James worked in the Maintenance Division of his unit and was responsible for maintaining all aspects of the base. James learned much of his ability to fix just about anything during this time. During his service, James made many friends, one of which bet him a case of beer he wouldn’t write to a classmate of fellow service member Charlie Cook. James wrote that letter and mailed it to a gal named Helen Schenewerk in California, Missouri. James and Helen wrote letters back and forth for the two years while James was stationed in California. On Dec. 13, 1953, in Oceanside, California, he was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps. His discharge was celebrated with coffee and donuts and they were charged one nickel for each item.
After James was honorably discharged from active duty with the Marine Corps, he took a bus to Missouri, where James and Helen met in person for the first time in April 1954. On July 16, 1954, James and Helen wedded in California, Missouri, and made their home in Clatonia. From this union, they had four children: Donna Garrison (Steve), Vicky Sand (Gordon), Judy Kontor (Keith) and Robert Burger (special friend Carrie Drinkwine). They have 11 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Later in 1998, Helen and James moved to Wilber, where they have resided since.
James made a living being a carpenter. In this trade, he was able to build houses, cabinets and any other type of wood work projects. In 1998, at the age of 68, James retired from his construction business. James still kept busy with his carpentry skills and knowledge by helping others out. James enjoyed spending his time with his wife riding their golf cart around the town in Wilber, going to coffee in the morning with friends, gardening, watching wrestling, football and baseball, woodworking (he has crafted an item for each great-grandchild) and mostly importantly, spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed sneaking away to Kansas for an afternoon for a quick gambling trip without Grandma knowing. Sometimes he would secretly purchase himself something he wanted and have one of the kids give it to him for a gift. I believe he bought himself a Garmin GPS one year. His travels between Clatonia and Wilber could sometimes be confusing, but I guess the Garmin gave him some guidance and entertainment.
He always enjoyed having a good chat with someone and would often entice those who stopped by the garage to have a quick beer with him. The beer was always cold, too. James was an active member in the Wilber Sportsman’s Club and assisted with the annual youth Sportsman’s fishing tournaments, which many of his great-grandchildren participated in. He was active in the Clatonia Fire and Rescue Department and also worked as the maintenance man for the Village of Clatonia. He is a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 101 in Wilber. James umpired countless baseball and softball games in his younger years. Later, he and Helen enjoyed working the Legion concession stands and watching the local Wilber Youth Organization and Legion baseball games. He was a square dance caller in California and also enjoyed square dancing with his wife. For numerous years, James volunteered to accept the challenge of the parade lineup for the annual Czech Days Festival parade entries. Ironically, he passed on Sunday which was always the biggest parade.
James is preceded in death by his parents; mother- and father-in-law, Henry and Amanda Schenewerk; and numerous sisters- and brothers-in-law.
A service was held at the Zion Lutheran Church in Clatonia on Aug. 5. In lieu of plants/flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family for a designated cause to be determined at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.kunclfh.com.
