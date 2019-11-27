Irene M. Patak
May 9, 1926 – Nov. 24, 2019
Irene Mae (Mashek) Patak passed away peacefully at age 93 on Nov. 24, 2019. Born in Wilber on May 9, 1926, she was preceded in death by a sister, Betty, and her parents, Elizabeth and Joseph Mashek. She lived a full and wonderful life on the farm near Denton, enjoying traveling, baking, gardening and raising chickens, affectionately being referred to by her grandchildren as “Chicky Grandma.” Deeply proud of her Czech heritage, she lovingly baked the world’s greatest kolaches for every holiday and enjoyed polka, often playing the Big Joe Polka Show on her kitchen radio and frequently going dancing at the local dance halls. A model of kindness, grace and acceptance, she was active in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Ladies Aide, serving as president and treasurer.
Irene is survived by her husband of 74 years, Edward Patak, and her four children, Richard (Debbie) Patak of Burr Oak, Kansas, Jeani (Alan) Larsen of Lincoln, Steve (Theresa) Patak of Loveland, Colorado, and Mike Patak of Elkhorn. She is dearly loved and missed by her 19 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 805 Hawthorne, Crete. Internment will follow at Camden Cemetery in Crete. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lincolnfh.com.
