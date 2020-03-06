Ervin C. Beerenstrauch
Nov. 10, 1920 – Feb. 26, 2020
Ervin C. Beerenstrauch, 99, of Lincoln, formerly of DeWitt, passed away at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln Feb. 26, 2020. He was born Nov. 10, 1920, in DeWitt to Carl and Anna (Schmohr) Beerenstrauch, baptized Nov. 28, 1920, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in DeWitt and confirmed April 14, 1935, at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Ervin served his country in the United States Army from June 6, 1942, until Dec. 10, 1945. Ervin married Beryl Rathbun on Oct. 13, 1946, in DeWitt and farmed in the DeWitt area before his retirement. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 212 in DeWitt and the VFW Post 1077 in Beatrice. He enjoyed farming, mowing and World War II history.
Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Beryl, of Lincoln; children, Tom Beerenstrauch and wife Kathy of Lincoln, Larry Beerenstrauch of Beatrice and Jeanette Grummert of Philadelphia; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Meryl Zimmerman of DeWitt.
Ervin was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Ernest (Dorothy); brother, Elmer; sister, Doris Wollenburg (Paul); brother-in-law, Russell Zimmerman; and son-in-law, Brad Grummert.
A celebration of life service was held March 2, 2020, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt, with military honors by the United States Army. A private family burial of ashes will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery at a later date. Cremation has taken place. A memorial has been established to the church with the funeral home in charge. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ghchapel.com.
