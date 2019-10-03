Elsie Sobotka
March 15, 1927 – Sept. 25, 2019
Elsie Sobotka, age 92, passed away peacefully, accompanied by family, at the Lancaster Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln on Sept. 25, 2019. She was born March 15, 1927, at home on their farm near Dorchester to the late James Dvorak, Sr. and Albie (Prokop) Dvorak. Elsie later went on to graduate from beauticians’ school in Omaha. Following graduation, she practiced for several years in Omaha and Crete. Elsie proudly maintained her license well into her later years of life.
Married for 62 years to the late Frank A. Sobotka, they lived in Lincoln for a brief period before moving to their farm near Denton and later to another farm near Rokeby. A devoted mother, grandmother and homemaker, she also helped manage the farms with her husband, Frank. Elsie’s greatest sources of pride and joy, which she frequently made known to those around her, were her children and grandchildren.
Elsie is survived by her son, Dale F. Sobotka, M.D. (Lynette) of Lake Stevens, Washington, and grandchildren, Shane Sobotka of Paonia, Colorado, Ryan Sobotka of Seattle, Washington, and Lara Sobotka of Seattle, Washington; daughter, Jeannine F. Sobotka of Lynchburg, Virginia, and grandson, Tony Sobotka of Snoqualmie, Washington; cousin and life-long friend, Shirley J. Vodicka of Crete; brother-in-law, Don Bax (Gladys) of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Delores (Robert) Dvorak of Aurora, Colorado; and sister-in-law, Grace Kotas (Joseph) of Crete; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank A. Sobotka; daughter, Patricia K. Sobotka; parents, James Sr. and Albie Dvorak; brothers, James, Joseph, Arnest and Robert Dvorak; and sister, Gladys (Bax).
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete, 131 W. 12th St. Burial will be in the Wilber Czech Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.