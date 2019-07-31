Ellen M. McFall
Jan. 6, 1924 – Oct. 23, 2018
Ellen M. McFall was born Jan. 6, 1924, in Wilber and died Oct. 23, 2018. Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Wilber Czech Cemetery. A gathering for family and friends will follow at 11 a.m. at the Czech Village in Wilber.
