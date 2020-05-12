Elaine “Kay” Weichel
Nov. 23, 1944 – May 6, 2020
Elaine “Kay” (Schroeder) Weichel, 75 years of age, of Plymouth, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Heritage Care Center in Fairbury. She was born Nov. 23, 1944, in Seward to Willard and Selma (Hockemeyer) Schroeder. Kay graduated from Seward High School in 1963 and attended the Lincoln School of Business. She loved being involved in Rural Youth where she met her husband, Richard, at a square dance event. They were married Sept. 6, 1969, at Christ Lutheran Church in Lincoln. Kay was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth. She was active in Ladies Aid at the church and the Extension Club in DeWitt. Kay enjoyed gardening, quilting, traveling with her husband and especially spending time with her grandsons.
Kay is survived by her son, Barry and wife Andrea of Plymouth; twin grandsons, Damyn and Dylan; sister-in-law, Roxine Weichel of Beatrice; cousins, Bill and Cindy Imig of Lincoln and Ken and Patti Imig of Seward; and a niece, Tracy Karl and husband Brad of DeWitt. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard on Oct. 24, 2005; brother-in-law, Robert Weichel; nephew, Ryan Weichel; and parents-in-law, Fred and Irma Weichel.
Graveside inurnment services were May 11 at St. Paul’s Cemetery with the Rev. Fred Berger officiating. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left for the family at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.
