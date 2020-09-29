Dr. Robert J. Prokop
Sept. 19, 1934 – Sept. 25, 2020
Dr. Robert J. Prokop was born Sept. 19, 1934, in Wilber, to Joseph and Emma (Santin) Prokop and passed away near Crete, on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the age of 86.
As a young man, Bob attended Wilber Public Schools, graduating with the class of 1952. He was an excellent athlete, especially in basketball and baseball, and participated in semi-pro leagues. He furthered his education by receiving his Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry and Mathematics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1956. Later he earned his Master’s degree in sub fields of Chemistry, followed by a Doctorate in Organic and Bio Chemistry in which Bob received his medical degree. He practiced medicine for more than 35 years. Bob spent a number of terms serving on the Board of Regents with the University of Nebraska from 1971-1982, as well as running as a candidate for governor in the 1980s. He also had a great passion for farming, and was active in agriculture, managing and operating farms in Nance and Saline counties. Bob loved Nebraska football and spent a lot of time at Memorial Stadium on gamedays. He also loved to fish off the banks of the Loup River and went deer and elk hunting often. Bob was known for his quick wit, being a loyal friend to many and was a great conversationalist.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Emma Prokop. He is survived by his many cousins and relatives and friends who loved him.
A public graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Wilber Czech Cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lauber Funeral Home, Milford. A memorial has been established and may be directed in care of Lauber Funeral Home, PO Box 41, Milford, NE 68405. Condolences may be left for the family at www.lauberfh.com.
