Seward, NE (68434)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce some hail. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.