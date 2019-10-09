Cheyenne Gerlach of DeWitt was named the 2019 homecoming queen for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Oct. 5.
Gerlach’s parents and siblings were present for the crowning, which took place during halftime of the Huskers football game against Northwestern.
“I actually couldn’t hear the speaker very well but they must have said my name because everyone was looking at me, Gerlach said. “My mom and my dad both started crying.”
Gerlach, who is an integrated science major with minors in global studies, was handed flowers by Marlene Beck Guroff, the 1969 UNL homecoming queen and Wilber native.
“It was really cool how much we had in common,” Gerlach said.
Both Gerlach and Beck Guroff are members of the same sorority and agricultural majors.
Homecoming candidates for UNL have to fill out an application and be interviewed, but it is the student body that has the final vote as to who is named.
“It was a huge honor to be nominated,” Gerlach said.
As part of the royalty court, Gerlach participated in a parade among other events through homecoming week.
Gerlach said her focus now is looking at graduate programs and hopes to one day work international agricultural development. She said she has a deep interest in the African ag culture.
She said her favorite part was meeting Beck Guroff and called her “an inspiration.”
“I am very humbled by the experience and to represent UNL,” Gerlach said. “I am very lucky to be here.”
