Baseball fields and swimming pools – summertime staples as iconic as apple pie and the stars and stripes themselves – won't open to the public in DeWitt for the 2020 season.
The DeWitt Village Board, upon advisement from park board member Bobbi Scherling who said there would be no baseball or softball this season in DeWitt, decided to keep parks closed indefinitely. In the same motion, while considering current directed health measures as well as community safety concerns, the board agreed to not open the DeWitt pool. That motion carried by a 5-1 vote, according to the board minutes from the June 2 meeting.
Board members also voted to cancel all summer activities – including DeWitt Days and the village's Fourth of July celebration – until after July 31. The board will consider future dates at its August meeting, the minutes said.
While the directed health measures pertaining to the novel coronavirus ease and buildings reopen, DeWitt officials doubled down on safety concerns and decided to keep village buildings closed until at least the July board meeting. Those buildings and services include the community center, library, senior center and village office.
To close the meeting, board members adopted a new village ordinance pertaining to chickens living inside village limits after complaints arose about roosters in town.
Street projects are scheduled to be completed soon, Utility Superintendent Mitch McDougall said. Fire Chief Shawn Weise mentioned his satisfaction for the recent paint job on the village fire hall. The board agreed to hire an animal control officer on contract after board member Lyle Fink discussed the topic.
