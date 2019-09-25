By the time this article is published, Czech Days 2020 will be 312 days away.
But that doesn’t mean it isn’t already on the brain of Nebraska Czechs of Wilber members.
After their election of new officers at the Sept. 19 meeting, the committee is working on picking a theme for the annual celebration, to be held July 31-Aug. 2.
“Currently, we are kicking around theme ideas and going from there,” former president Larry Shestak said.
His wife, Teri, has been named the new president, as Larry has served as many terms as allowed.
Other newly installed members are Kelly Gifford as secretary, Shirley Kozak as treasurer and Randy Kozeal as vice presdient.
Shestak said the committee is always looking for help with Czech Days. Anyone interested can contact any of the committee members, message the Nebraska Czechs of Wilber Facebook page or attend a meeting. The committee meets the last Thursday of the month, except for December at the Cultural Center at 7 p.m.
Most recently, the Czechs of Wilber have donated $500 to the history department of Wilber-Clatonia Public School. They will host a multi-cultural fair Oct. 23.
“Developing Czech pride (in students) is very important,” Shestak said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.