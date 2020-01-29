The Wilber Sokol Hall Board has been wanting to attract younger people to its site for some time.
They will take steps to do just that this next month by hosting a cornhole tournament Feb. 15.
“It’s something to do in the winter and completely new,” board member Lumir Sukovaty said.
Ten local businesses donated $100 to pairs of boards, including Wilber Chiropractic, Wil-bol Lanes and Frank’s Smokehouse, among others. The industrial tech class at Wilber-Clatonia Public Schools also created the cornhole boards.
The cornhole event is open to the public and will take place in the evening. Registration will be from 2-3:30 p.m.
People can play singles or create a team, which will cost $20. More than 50 teams have signed up already and Sokol Hall only has enough boards for 64 teams, so preregistration is appreciated.
To register or receive more information, contact either Justin Rezabek at (402) 821-7515 or Will Togstad at (402) 432-5477.
Food and drinks will be available on site.
