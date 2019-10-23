Saline County Veterans Service Officer Forrest Doyle gave his quarterly report during the Oct. 15 Board of Commissioners meeting.
Commissioners Russ Karpisek, Janet Henning and Marvin Kohout were present for the meeting. Phil Hardenburger and Stephanie Krivohlavek were absent.
Doyle updated the board on the newly installed computer in the kiosk outside the courthouse. He said it is running smoothly. The computer allows visitors to look up names and history of veterans. He also reported eight service members and 10 spouses have passed away since the last quarterly meeting.
Also during the meeting, a reimbursement of $132,552,39 for proof of loss from NIRMA for the Friend city utility building, which caught fire this past year, was approved.
During citizens forum, Jeff Koll of Wilber presented concerns over lack of feedback from the board and Saline County Attorney Tad Eickman on receiving public documents regarding the Milligan One wind farm project. Koll said he had requested the minutes of the Sept. 17 county planning and zoning meeting on Oct. 3 and had not yet received them. Eickman said he did not know the reason why and would look into the matter further.
Koll also had a question regarding eminent domain for the Milligan One wind project, which was answered by EDF representative Ric Nelson.
Nelson said the only company allowed to use eminent domain for the project would be the Nebraska Public Power District.
Karpisek asked Nelson if EDF had submitted its line of credit. Nelson said it had been sent Oct. 2 to Highway Superintendent Bruce Filipi.
Filipi then updated the board on county projects including a resolution to replace “yield” and “yield ahead” signs on County Roads 1800 and C to “stop ahead” and “stop.”
He also updated the board on the Saline County tire scrap collection results, saying over 304 tons were collected.
The board then went into closed session to discuss general assistance matters.
The next Saline County Board of Commissioners meeting will be Oct. 29 at 9:30 a.m. in the courthouse.
