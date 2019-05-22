Saline County Commissioners discussed possible adjustments to the district courtroom in preparation for a June criminal trial for Aubrey Trail.
During the May 14 meeting, Amber Mulberry, clerk of the district court, presented requests for some alterations to make it easier for witnesses to have discussions with lawyers.
One idea was adding a lock to an available room so witnesses have a place to confer with attorneys if needed before or during a trial.
A motion to have Midwest Equipment create a replacement knob with a lock was approved and the knob will be installed in due time.
In another matter, commissioners held a hearing on a public defender bid for the county, from Scott Gropp of Gropp Law and Mediation of Wilber. The board’s final decision will take place at the May 28 meeting.
CJ Johnson of Region V Systems and Dave Merrill of Region V Services gave their annual reports and budget presentations.
Lori Moldenhauer, director of Saline County Aging Services, presented her quarterly update and was also granted a conditional permit to employ her daughter, Kory, as an intern for the summer months.
