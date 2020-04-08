The Saline County Board of Commissioners met via teleconference for its March 31 meeting as the courthouse in Wilber is still closed to the public until further notice.
During the meeting, the board discussed plans to hire a new county clerk. Former clerk Daryl Fikar retired March 31 following more than 12 years of service.
It was announced during the meeting there were seven applications sent in for the position. Commissioners decided they would interview applicants following the board’s April 14 meeting. Interviews will begin at 1 p.m. in the assembly room of the courthouse unless the applicant prefers to video in instead.
County Attorney Tad Eickman moved a personnel issue from closed to open session, as it had to do with hiring of a new clerk.
“It just had to do with if a person met the qualifications and were able to meet standards,” Eickman said. “So there’s nothing more to be discussed.”
Saline and Jefferson county Emergency Manager John McKee called in and gave a briefing on county COVID-19 updates, saying there are no confirmed cases in either county, but some tests are being done.
McKee also said Saline and the surrounding counties have fared well when it comes to personal protective equipment in local medical facilities.
He said he is in frequent contact with Public Health Solutions and if a case were to be found, there are steps in place. McKee also emphasized on the protective measures residents should be taking to prevent the coronavirus spread.
“The thing is, we could all be carriers. Please keep in mind this takes a while to get from big cities to rural areas,” McKee said.
Commissioners also heard from Jerry Berggren of Berggren Architects, which has been slated to complete the courthouse and old jail tuckpointing project this year.
Tuckpointing is the matching of mortar in between joints of bricks on the exterior of a building.
Berggren asked for approval to begin advertising for qualified bidders and inquired about the project’s timeline as desired by the board.
In agreement with the board, courthouse maintenance supervisor Dan Johnson said tuckpointing the courthouse building should be top priority between the two.
Breggren suggested a single bid go out for both projects, with the old jail building portion taking the backseat of the two. No timeline has been set.
A right-of-way request by Windstream was approved for internet services to be provided to a residence as well as a ROW request from Eric Nierderklein to convert from propane to buried wire to power his home.
Helen Stehlik also presented a ROW request for an electrical line to provide service to her business in Dorchester.
The next Saline County Board of Commissioners meeting will again be held via teleconference April 14, beginning at 9:30 a.m. They are open to the public. To join, dial 1-669-224-3412 and enter the access code 369-888-844# when prompted.
