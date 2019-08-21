The Wilber City Council held its monthly meeting on Aug. 13. During the meeting, the council:
• authorized Mayor Roger Chrans to sign a certification of program compliance with the Nebraska Department of Roads.
•discussed traffic concerns presented by Saline County deputies Russ Kalkwarf and Rich Zimmerman regarding the intersection of Highways 41 and 103.
• accepted a donation from the “Fifth Street Gang” and Wilber Chamber of Commerce to improve the city park restrooms. The budget for the project is set at $40,000.
• discussed setting the tax levy for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. No action was taken.
• approved a request from the Wilber-Clatonia Public School FBLA chapter to hold a homecoming parade Sept. 15 near the school.
• declared the property located at 320 West Hickory Street as a nuisance property. Saline County City Attorney Tad Eickman said the owner of the property will be personally served as no action was taken on their behalf to improve upkeep.
• discussed a compalint regarding overgrown plants causing a driving hazard at the intersection of Second and Court Streets.
• approved a bid from Gana Trucking and Excavating to begin dirt work at the city utility building site, although no action can be taken until a land survey is completed.
• discussed contacting a company to repair the leaky roof at the old fire hall building.
• went into closed session to discuss personnel matters of the city superintendent, city manager and deputy city attorney. No action was taken.
The next Wilber city council meeting will be held Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cutural Center.
