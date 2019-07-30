Bailey Boswell filed a motion July 26 for a change of venue for her upcoming murder trial in Saline County.
According to court documents, Boswell claimed “deep and bitter prejudice in the venire” against her within the county, preventing her from a fair trial, which is slated to begin Oct. 15 in Saline County District Court in Wilber.
She has been charged with first-degree murder and improper disposal of skeletal remains in the death of Sydney Loofe. State prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if found guilty.
Boswell’s boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, was found guilty for his involvement in Loofe’s death on July 10 in Saline County District Court.
In the motion, Boswell’s court-appointed attorney Todd Lancaster said the amount of media coverage Trail’s case received makes it impossible for an impartial jury to be chosen. Lancaster referred to questionnaires filled out during the jury selection showing, “an atmosphere of hostility” towards Boswell.
A hearing will be held on Aug. 9 regarding the motion in Saline County District Court.
