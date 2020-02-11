Anna Wollenburg
Oct. 21, 1920 – Feb. 8, 2020
Anna Wollenburg, 99 years of age, passed away at the Wilber Care Center on Feb. 8, 2020. She was born Oct. 21, 1920, near Filley to John G. and Hilce (Schmidt) Buhr. Anna was married to Ervin Muller until his death in 1982. She then married Walter Wollenburg on Aug. 18, 1990. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt. Anna enjoyed doing needle work, fishing and attending family gatherings.
Survivors include her son, George Muller and wife Bonnie; daughter, Elaine Capps and husband Scott; four grandchildren, Kerri McGrury, Chesa Henkel, Tina Parde and Chris Muller; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Frieda Wolken and Evelina Schoneweis; brother, Don Buhr and wife Norma; brother-in-law, Arnold Zimmerman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John G. and Hilce Buhr; husbands, Ervin Muller (1982) and Walter Wollenburg (2016); granddaughter, Amy Muller; brother, Henry Buhr and wife Minnie; sisters, Marie Spang and husband Henry, Katie Janssen and husband William, Viola Thornburg and husband Kenneth, Dora Johnson and Hilda Zimmerman; sister-in-law, Gladys Dillon; and brothers-in-law, Edwin Meints, Elroy Schoneweis, Orville Muller and wife Lydia, and Lester Muller and wife Marie.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt. Private family burial of ashes will be at the Clatonia Cemetery. There will be no viewing or visitation. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family’s choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Anna’s online guest book at www.ghchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.