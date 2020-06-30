The Crete News was honored at the recent Nebraska Press Association Awards with multiple awards, the NPA announced in its release on June 27.
In total, the Crete News won two categories and finished with one second- and one third-place finish.
The community promotion advertisement for the backpack program, created by Dave Fiala and Nichole Javorsky, won first. An ad called A Season of Giving, also by Fiala and Javorsky, won third.
The paper won first place for front page, as well.
An ad for the Home and Garden Expo for the Crete Chamber of Commerce won second.
Newspapers are placed in categories based on circulation. The Crete News is in the second-largest division.
