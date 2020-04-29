Seward, NE (68434)

Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High around 65F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.