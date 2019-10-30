Centennial senior Gaven Schernikau and freshman Madison Brandenburgh ran in the Class D race at state cross country Oct. 25.
Schernikau placed 44th in 18:27.3 and placed ninth on the school’s Top 10 chart, Coach Rob Johansen said.
“I thought Gaven did a good job running at the state meet in that he ran his own race and did not get caught up in the ‘Big Race Atmosphere’ of the meet. Gaven commented after the race that it was tough and that he left it all out there on the course. He was exhausted. He had a goal to break 18:30 and he did just that,” he said.
Brandenburgh placed 78th in 23:09 and was immediately disappointed in her time after the race. She had to stop a tie a shoe that cost her some time, Johansen said.
“I thought she did just fine for her first time in a really big race and that it provided her some experience and a goal for next year,” he said.
