Three Seward wrestlers earned spots at the 2020 state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, thanks to their performances at districts Feb. 14 and 15.
Sean Martin was the district champion at 145 pounds, finishing 4-0 with two pins. He was unable to wrestle the championship match, however, after his opponent defaulted because of an injury.
Cash Duncan (106) and Zach Ellingson (195) placed second in their weights. Duncan was 2-1 with a pin, and Ellingson was 3-1 with three pins.
Coach Bob Core said all three are set up well at the state tournament. Martin is a four-time qualifiers, and Duncan and Ellingson have each qualified once before.
The Jays wrestled well overall, Core said. All but one wrestler won at least one match.
“We lost some close matches, but we kept fighting. It’s what we wanted,” Core said.
The Seward wrestlers will compete in the first session Thursday, Feb. 20, with matches starting at 9:30 a.m. Core said the Jays are physically ready and aren’t worried about maintaining weight.
“It will be fun to watch them compete,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.